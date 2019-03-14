SITE INDEX

    • Fire crew attend overturned car on the M4

    Georgina Bishop

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Fire crews attended the scene of an overturned car at junction 7 of the M4 this morning.

    A car travelling on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 veered to the left and hit the motorway barrier.

    The car, occupied only by the driver, ended up on it’s roof in the slip road used by traffic coming on to the M4.

    An appliance from Maidenhead and two from Slough attended the scene at about 7am.

    Crews closed the slip road but opened it as soon as it was safe to do so. They were at the scene for about an hour. 

    The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to hospital.

