Advice issued to elderly residents following spate of distraction burglaries in Slough

Advice has been issued to elderly residents following a spate of distraction burglaries in Slough.

Thames Valley Police has released details of 10 incidents which they believed are linked.

They each involve a small group visiting the homes of elderly victims claiming to be from the water board.

The victim is then distracted by one of the offenders whilst other members of the group walk through the property and take items of value including cash, gold and jewellery.

Advice includes not opening the door if you are not sure who is calling and checking the identity of a person by calling the company they are claiming to be from using numbers listed in the telephone directory. Do not use any telephone numbers provided by the caller.

Do not let anyone into your home unless you are satisfied who they claim to be and if you are suspicious call 101.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector John Wordsworth, based at Slough police station said: “Residents may notice additional patrols in the area as we work on the investigation. Officers are also working with Slough Borough Council to promote crime prevention advice to those most at risk.

“If you have elderly or vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, please make them aware of this fraud and share our crime prevention advice.”

The ten incidents occurred as follows: