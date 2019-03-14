SITE INDEX

    • Advice issued to elderly residents following spate of distraction burglaries in Slough

    Grace Witherden

    Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

    Advice has been issued to elderly residents following a spate of distraction burglaries in Slough.

    Thames Valley Police has released details of 10 incidents which they believed are linked.

    They each involve a small group visiting the homes of elderly victims claiming to be from the water board.

    The victim is then distracted by one of the offenders whilst other members of the group walk through the property and take items of value including cash, gold and jewellery.

    Advice includes not opening the door if you are not sure who is calling and checking the identity of a person by calling the company they are claiming to be from using numbers listed in the telephone directory. Do not use any telephone numbers provided by the caller.

    Do not let anyone into your home unless you are satisfied who they claim to be and if you are suspicious call 101.

    Investigating officer Detective Inspector John Wordsworth, based at Slough police station said: “Residents may notice additional patrols in the area as we work on the investigation. Officers are also working with Slough Borough Council to promote crime prevention advice to those most at risk. 

    “If you have elderly or vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, please make them aware of this fraud and share our crime prevention advice.”

    The ten incidents occurred as follows:

    • The first incident took place on 28 January around 1.45pm in Minster Way.
    • The second incident took place on 1 February around 12.45pm in Springfield Upton Road.
    • The third incident took place on 8 February around 6.30pm in Stoke Road.
    • The fourth incident took place on 11 February around 3.30pm in Uxbridge Road.
    • The fifth incident took place on 12 February around 11.30am in Charter Close.
    • The sixth incident took place on 14 February around 11.30am in Kimberley Close.
    • The seventh incident took place on 19 February around 3.45pm in Charter Close.
    • The eighth incident took place on 26 February around 11.30am in Borderside. A 44-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Fulmer have been arrested in connection with the incident along with a 17-year-old boy from Bampton. All three have been released under investigation.
    • The tenth incident took place on 11 March around 2pm in Knolton Way.

