Slough Homeless Our Concern receives grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund

12:52PM, Monday 18 March 2019
Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) has received a £9,000 grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund.
SHOC is a day centre that exists to provide care for the homeless in Slough and The Hospital Saturday Fund is a registered charity which aims to provide assistance through charitable giving.
The money that has been donated to SHOC will go towards the cost of a Health Coach in a bid to help the homeless manage long term health conditions including diabetes, multi organ failure due to toxic levels of drugs and alcohol and issues relating to mental ill health.
