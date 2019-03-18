Slough Homeless Our Concern receives grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund

SITE INDEX

    Staff reporter

    Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) has received a £9,000 grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund.

    SHOC is a day centre that exists to provide care for the homeless in Slough and The Hospital Saturday Fund is a registered charity which aims to provide assistance through charitable giving.

    The money that has been donated to SHOC will go towards the cost of a Health Coach in a bid to help the homeless manage long term health conditions including diabetes, multi organ failure due to toxic levels of drugs and alcohol and issues relating to mental ill health.

     

