Slough Borough Council reduces gender pay gap

The gender pay gap at Slough Borough Council has reduced from 12.5 per cent to 4.7 per cent in the last year.

The figures were revealed in its annual Equality and Diversity report - which was discussed by Slough cabinet last night (Monday).

Although the council employs more women than men, the report revealed there is an under-representation of women in the most senior roles at the council - meaning men outnumber women in salary bands by more than £70,000.

The Equality and Diversity report also found the council's workforce is representative of the town's residents with 39 per cent of the workforce being Asian, black or minority ethnic (BAM).

The council has also maintained the Disability Confident Employer status and offers practical support through the recruitment process - with seven per cent of the council's employees identifying as disabled.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) cabinet member for health and social care, said: “I’m pleased we’re closing the gender pay gap, and hope to see more women applying for senior leadership positions in the council, as a result of some of the positive measures being brought in for staff including a new women’s network.

"Our flexible working arrangements will continue so that people can be as productive as possible and this is particularly important for women who usually shoulder the majority of caring responsibilities at home.

“This month’s International Women’s Day highlighted that women still have a way to go to achieve equality in Britain and around the world, but progress has been made at Slough Borough Council.

"This is important and we will work harder over the next year to close the gender pay gap further. I hope more women will come forward and go for senior leadership opportunities. I look forward to cheering them on!”

Leader of the council James Swindlehurst, (Lab, Cippenham Green) said he was 'extremely proud' the below average gender pay gap had increased even further.