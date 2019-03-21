Safety improvements to be made at A412 Black Park Junction

Motorists will no longer be able to turn right out of Black Park Road onto the A412 towards Slough after the road was identified as a priority for safety improvements.

The changes also mean that the u-turn on the A412 southbound at the junction with Black Park Road has been removed.

Roadworks start on Monday at 9.30am and the scheme is expected to take five days to introduce.

There will be a lane closure in place, along with a road closure on Black Park Road.

The closures will be removed outside working hours.

The changes are being introduced in response to a consultation run by Bucks County Council following two deaths in 2016. Between 2008 and 2016 there were 18 reported collisions resulting in injury around the Black Park Road junction, 13 of which involved turning manoeuvres.

There will also be revised kerbing and island layout to prevent these manoeuvres.

Transport for Buckinghamshire is urging road users to have their say on the changes.

Email tfbschemesdelivery@buckscc.gov.uk to take part in the consultation by Friday, Septem-ber 20