Police seeking man in connection with Slough armed robberies

Police are seeking a man in connection with two armed robberies in Slough.

Two robberies, which are believed to be linked, took place at commercial properties on Monday, March 11.

In the first incident, a man walked into Chrystal Pharmacy in Farnham Road at about 1pm, threatened two members of staff with a knife and took money from the cash register.

Ten minutes later the offender entered Grover Superstore in Canterbury Avenue, again threatened a staff member with a knife and emptied the cash register.

None of the victims were physically harmed in the robberies.

After leaving the second shop, police know the offender turned left and walked along Hampshire Avenue. He continued along Cinder Track and turned left into Granville Avenue, then right into Beaumont Road.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with the incidents.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Richard Ayres from Force CID in Slough, said: “I would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image as he may have information vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ quoting reference 43190075088.

Alternatively, call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, and quote the same reference number.