Slough Conservatives launch manifesto

Improved street safety, free two-hour town centre car parking and a pledge to trim council spending on services feature in the Slough Conservatives’ local election manifesto.

The document, ‘A Cleaner, Brighter, Safer Slough that Works for Everyone’, stresses Tory plans for the town centre, finances and the environment.

The manifesto was launched on Saturday (March 23) with Conservatives assembling in Windsor Road to publicise the plans.

“Slough needs a fresh approach if it is to tackle the burning problems we have in our town,” the manifesto states.

“We know that what residents really need is a cleaner, brighter and safer town – the things that matter to all of us living in Slough day in, day out,” it adds.

A single spot on the council in each of the 14 wards involved in the election are up for grabs in May.

Tory candidates for election include Lee Pettman, the chairman of the Slough Conservative Association, who is standing for the Cippenham Green ward.

Only one Tory, Cllr Paul Kelly at Haymill and Lynch Hill, needs to defend his seat in this year’s elections. Slough elects a third of its members at each election.

The Conservatives plan for more CCTV in ‘known hotspots’, an increase in neighbourhood watch schemes, and will require changes to green verges, street and parking arrangements to go to consultation, and pledge to invest in better traffic flow on key routes.

They support introducing free two-hour parking in the town centre, back a ‘fully-fledged’ High Street market with half-price pitches for Slough traders and intend to raise more money from developers building in the centre.

Tories also promise to ‘reduce the cost of council services’ by sharing service providers with other authorities – a practice seen in places like Conservative-controlled Windsor and Maidenhead, which shares its children’s and adult services with other councils.

They will ‘improve the way council contracts for goods and services are procured’ to reduce costs and ‘better balance’ the council’s property portfolio ‘so that the risk to taxpayers is better managed’.

The Conservatives have seven councillors to the Labour group’s 34.

