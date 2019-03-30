Police appeal after woman is sexually assaulted in Slough alleyway

A woman was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Slough today (Saturday).

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the serious incident at about 1am in an alleyway between Mackenzie Square and the Curve in the town centre.

The victim, a woman aged in her forties was in the alleyway and was sexually assaulted by a male who followed her in.

After assaulting her, the suspect held onto the victim and led her out of the alleyway.

They may have been seen by people in the town centre area.

The offender is a black man, believed to be of Somalian descent, about 5ft 8ins tall and was wearing a light coloured top.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Penny Mackenzie, based at Slough police station, said: “This is a very concerning incident in which a woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault.

“She is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I understand that this incident will cause some concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that we have launched a full investigation.

“Members of the public might see an increased police presence in the town centre today. If you have any concerns our questions, please feel free to approach our officers.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident, or which they think could help our investigation.

“If you have any details which you think could be relevant, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 43190096270.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.