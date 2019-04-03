Slough Borough Council volunteer win national award

A Slough volunteer has won a national award for her work in the community with families.

Sumaira Iqbal is a parent champion volunteer at Slough Borough Council and works with parents in parks, parent and toddler groups, schools and other early years services.

Sumaira – who has been a parent champion volunteer for nine months - won the award at the Coram Family and Childcare National Conference and Awards in London o March 12.

She said: “I was surprised but very happy to win this award, I can’t wait to show this award to my children, and I am really enjoying the whole experience of being a parent champion.”

Sandra Watkins, team leader from the family information service said: “We are extremely proud of our winner Sumaira and indeed all of our parent champions. We are so thankful that our volunteers give their time to help other parents.”

Slough Borough Council has six parent champions and is always looking to recruit more on a termly basis.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/jobs/volunteering-opportunities.aspx for more information.