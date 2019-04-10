Slough Ice Arena wins building award

Slough Ice Arena has won an award and is now in the running to become the country's best public service building.

The arena topped the best public service building in the regional category of the LABC Building Excellence Awards 2019.

The semi-circular structure was built around the existing ice rink and includes a double height climbing wall, cafe and a gym.

Joe Carter, director of regeneration, attended the award ceremony on Friday, April 5.

He said: “Following a council decision to refurbish and extend our existing ice arena, Slough Building Control met with key stakeholders that included the council’s leisure team, architect GT3 and the design and build contractors Morgan Sindall.

“The continuing environmental impact dominated discussions in early design meetings since the works included renovation to thermal elements, new heating and cooling systems and a highly glazed front extension.

“The steel frame for the building created a sumptuous curve, matching the ice arena's existing curved shape. In order to extend the curved structure out to create a canopy extension, Morgan Sindall installed a curved steel frame.”

The building has now been nominated for the Grand Final of the LABC Building Excellence Awards 2019 later on in the year.