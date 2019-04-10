Police investigating unexplained death of man in his fifties in Iver

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Iver.

Officers attended the scene of a fire at a multi-occupancy home on Denham Road this morning at about 1.30am.

A search and investigation was carried out by Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a man in his fifties was found inside.

Paramedics on the scene confirmed that the man had died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being offered support. All other residents and staff in the building were safely evacuated. No other people were injured.

The residents have now been moved to a safe location.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Carl Wilson, said: “Sadly a man has died following this incident.

“We are working with Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“At this early stage we are treating the death as unexplained and our investigation is continuing.

“A scene watch will remain in place whilst we conduct our enquiries, no arrests have been made, and further information will follow.”

Area Commander Dave Norris from Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life, and with the local community.”