Appeal for witnesses after car collision in Slough

Two people suffered back and neck injuries in a traffic collision in Slough on Tuesday (April 9).

A Vauxhall Astra was at the traffic lights on the roundabout of Queensmere Road and A4 Wellington Street when it was hit by a Vauxhall Zafira car.

The driver of the Zafira then left the scene.

The occupants of the Astra, a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, received hospital treatment for back and neck injuries. They have since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Beth Drummond, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured what happened.

“Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190108002 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”