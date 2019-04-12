Slough man convicted of raping woman in her sleep

A 23-year-old man from Slough has been convicted of raping a woman in her sleep.

Jordan Adewale, of The Greenway, was found guilty by a majority jury verdict today following a five-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was at her home in Burnham on Tuesday, February 7 at about 1am.

She went to bed and later sleep-walked to the kitchen of her house, where Adewale raped her in her sleep.

She woke up and alerted people in the house, and police were called. Adewale was arrested at the scene and denied the offence, but after extensive forensic investigations Adewale was charged with one count of rape in July 2018.

The investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Bazeley of the Buckinghamshire Major Crime Hub at Aylesbury police station said: “Adewale preyed on a sleeping victim for his own sexual gratification and raped her while she was not conscious.

“He refused to admit his crime to the police or to the courts, despite the evidence against him, and he traumatised his victim not only during the offence, but also by making her go through the ordeal of a trial.

“The jury did not believe him and Adewale was rightly convicted of rape.

“I hope that this conviction gives victims the confidence that they will be believed when reporting such offences and we treat them all seriously. Our officers will always investigate these reports thoroughly.

“I would like to thank the victim for her immense bravery in going through the court process, and extend these thanks to all of the witnesses, who, when called upon, came forward and did the right thing by giving evidence.”

Adewale will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, April 26.