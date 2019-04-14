Fire breaks out below block of flats in Slough High Street

Firefighters were called to a fire underneath a block of flats in Slough High Street last night.

Two crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the car park underneath Princes House at 10pm last night.

A fire had started inside a bin store - a box containing bins - and the smoke was affecting the people in the flats above.

Firefighters suspect the fire was caused by someone throwing a cigarette into the bin store. They spent about an hour on the scene.

The crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the flats, and no people needed to be evacuated from the building. No people were harmed in the incident.