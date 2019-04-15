New Slough hotel to feature Thunderbirds theme

A new hotel in Slough will have a Thunderbirds theme.

Slough’s new Moxy Hotel is set to open on the former library site in 2021.

The 152-bedroom hotel will feature ‘subtle Thunderbirds themed graphics’ in a nod to the 1960s science fiction series which was filmed on Slough Trading Estate.

The floor level signage will be numbered according to the Thunderbirds vehicles and there will be Lady Penelope pop-art on the walls.

John Wagner, co-founder of Cycas Hospitality, who will be managing the double-decker hotel said: “From Crossrail to regeneration schemes, there’s no doubt that Slough’s ongoing transformation is putting the town on the map. We’re therefore delighted to be incorporating subtle nods to this iconic TV classic into the design of our upcoming Moxy Hotel and look forward to paying homage to one of Slough’s most-loved contributions to popular culture.”

The new hotel will be developed and owned by Slough Borough Council (SBC) and built via Slough Urban Renewal – a joint venture between SBC and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

Andy Howell, general manager, Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), said: “The Thunderbirds series is a treasured part of Slough’s history and we are really excited to see the new Moxy Slough Hotel bring this back to life through playful design references. The former library site is set to become a new destination in its own right and the Moxy hotel will form a great part of this.”

The former library site redevelopment will also include retail space and a residential hub.

Work is due to start later this year.