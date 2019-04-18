M4 delays eastbound

08:51AM, Thursday 18 April 2019
Delays are reported on the M4 eastbound between J6 (Slough (C) / Windsor) and J5 (Slough (E) / Heathrow Airport (W)).
There is one of three lanes closed.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10-10.15am.
