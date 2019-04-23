CCTV appeal launched after rail worker punched and racially assaulted

A CCTV image has been released after a racially aggravated assault on a member of staff at Reading train station.

The suspect is understood to have travelled from Oxford and intended to get to Slough.

At about 9.30am on Monday, March 25 a man had been asked to leave a train at the station following a dispute over a ticket.

He is then reported to have become racially abusive and punched a staff member in the face. He then ran off.

British Transport Police Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.



Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900023547.



Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.