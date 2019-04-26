Slough man jailed for burglary and fraud offences

A 'prolific offender' has been jailed for three years following burglary and fraud offences in Slough.

Jason Reynolds of Long Furlong Road, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, one count of possession of a bladed article, one count of taking a vehicle without the owners’ consent and six counts of fraud by false representation at Reading Crown Court.

On October 13, the 39-year old took a car without the consent of the owner and used a credit card found in the car to purchase items.

In a second incident on December, 3 2018, police stopped and detained Reynolds who was driving a stolen car.

Officers also found a machete following a search of the car.

He was convicted on April 16 and sentenced on the same day.

Case Investigator, Graham Bavin, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Reynolds is a prolific offender and this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The investigation team worked tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“All reports of this nature are taken seriously, thoroughly investigated and offenders will be taken through the courts”