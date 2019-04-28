Fire destroys garage in Slough

Fire services from Slough, Maidenhead, Windsor and Langley attended a fire that engulfed a detached garage in Lake Avenue, Slough.

Fire crews were at the scene from midnight to 3am this morning as the garage roof collapsed, making it too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

A water bowser was called in to help put out the flames.

There were no injuries and firefighters were able to contain the blaze to prevent it from spreading.

The garage, that contained various car parts including exhausts, has burnt down.