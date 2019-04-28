SITE INDEX

    • Trains cancelled between Ealing Broadway and Slough

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk
    Trains cancelled between Ealing Broadway and Slough

    A fire on a property near the railway between Ealing Broadway and Slough has blocked all train lines.

    The disruption is expected to last until 6pm, during which time train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

    Transport for London and Chiltern Railways are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

