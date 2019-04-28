Trains cancelled between Ealing Broadway and Slough

05:48PM, Sunday 28 April 2019
A fire on a property near the railway between Ealing Broadway and Slough has blocked all train lines.
The disruption is expected to last until 6pm, during which time train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.
Transport for London and Chiltern Railways are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A 23-year-old man from Slough has been convicted of raping a woman in her sleep.
Wexham Park Hospital has urged members of the public to minimise pressures on services tomorrow by considering other treatment options before attending as the emergency department moves into the new assessment centre.