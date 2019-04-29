Slough man imprisoned for raping sleeping woman

A Slough man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a woman in her sleep.

Jordan Adewale, 23, of The Greenway, Slough, was sentenced on Friday at Reading Crown Court after being found guilty of rape earlier this month.

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, the 19-year-old victim went to bed at a house in Burnham at about 1am.

She later sleepwalked into the kitchen when she was raped by Adewale while still asleep.

She awoke and alerted other people in the house and police were called. Adewale was arrested at the scene and denied the offence.

He was charged on July 24, 2018, following what Thames Valley Police described as ‘extensive forensic investigations’.

Detective Constable Richard Bazeley of the Buckinghamshire Major Crime Hub in Aylesbury said: “Adewale preyed on a sleeping victim for his own sexual gratification and raped her while she was not conscious.

“He has repeatedly denied the crime to the police and to the courts, but the evidence against him was such that the jury did not believe him.

“Adewale not only traumatised his victim during the offence, but then made her go through the ordeal of a trial.

“He has not shown any remorse, nor taken any responsibility for the offence.

“The sentenced handed out today shows that offences such as this will never be tolerated, and the fact that Adewale committed this offence while his victim was sleeping shows the callous nature of his offending.

“I hope that this sentence will give other victims the confidence that they will be believed when reporting such offences and circumstances. Our officers will always investigate these reports thoroughly and treat them seriously.

“The victim’s bravery throughout the whole ordeal and the court process is not to be underestimated.

“It is thanks to her courage, and those of all the witnesses, that Adewale has been brought to justice and will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions that night.”