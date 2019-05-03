Slough Borough Council local elections: Full results

Labour tightened its grip on Slough Borough Council as the local elections saw the party win 12 of the 14 seats up for grabs.

The Conservatives also had a night to forget, winning only two seats and losing both Langley St. Mary's and Upton to Labour.

While independents and candidates from smaller parties performed well nationally, they had no joy in Slough, with no other parties besides Labour and the Tories taking a single seat.

See a full list of results below. Candidates in bold were elected.

Key: Lab - Labour, Con - Conservative, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrat, Green - Green Party, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, INd - Independent.

Baylis & Stoke:

David Munkley, Con - 294

Mohammed Nazir, Lab - 1,720



Britwell & Northborough:

Olly Isernia, Ind - 384

Pavitar Mann, Lab - 1,120

Sebastian Rysnik, Con - 309

Central:

Christine Hulme, Labour, 1,451

Chandra Muvvala, Con - 515

Chalvey:

Ruqayah Begum, Lab - 1,396

Rhys Williams, Con - 353



Cippenham Green:

Lee Pettman, Con - 786

Nick Smith, UKIP - 229

James Swindlehurst, Lab - 1,037

Cippenham Meadows:

Charlie Olsen, Con - 405

Natasa Pantelic, Lab - 1,098

Matthew Taylor, Lib Dem - 427

Colnbrook and Poyle:

Gurdeep Grewal, Lab - 560

Dexter Smith, Con - 643

Elliman:

Sabia Hussain, Lab - 1,261

Benjamin Vincent, Con - 340

Farnham:

Allison Miller-Ross, Con - 473

Maroof Mohammad, Lab - 1,224

Taheira Mughal, Ind - 117

Haymill and Lynch Hill:

Hamzah Ahmed, Lab - 600

Paul Kelly, Con - 896

Niccola Parkes, Lib Dem - 282

Langley Kedermister:

Harpreet Cheema, Labour Party, 977

Josephine Hanney, Lib Dem - 146

Sharon O'Reilly, Ind - 264

Meena Sharma, Con - 746

Langley St. Mary's:

Zaffar Ajaib, Lab - 1,031

Christine Bamigbola, Con - 802

Julian Edmonds, Green - 304



Upton:

Jina Basra, Lab - 1,056

Olivia Dixon, Green - 181

Gurcharan Manku - Con - 862

Rod Parkes, Lib Dem - 145



Wexham Lea:

Harjinder Gahir, Labour - 1,341

Shafait Hussain, Ind - 412

Jasvinder Singh, Con - 200

Ken Wright, Ind - 501