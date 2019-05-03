Slough Borough Council local elections: Full results

03:43PM, Friday 03 May 2019
Labour tightened its grip on Slough Borough Council as the local elections saw the party win 12 of the 14 seats up for grabs.
The Conservatives also had a night to forget, winning only two seats and losing both Langley St. Mary's and Upton to Labour.
While independents and candidates from smaller parties performed well nationally, they had no joy in Slough, with no other parties besides Labour and the Tories taking a single seat.
See a full list of results below. Candidates in bold were elected.
Key: Lab - Labour, Con - Conservative, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrat, Green - Green Party, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, INd - Independent.
Baylis & Stoke:
David Munkley, Con - 294
Mohammed Nazir, Lab - 1,720
Britwell & Northborough:
Olly Isernia, Ind - 384
Pavitar Mann, Lab - 1,120
Sebastian Rysnik, Con - 309
Central:
Christine Hulme, Labour, 1,451
Chandra Muvvala, Con - 515
Chalvey:
Ruqayah Begum, Lab - 1,396
Rhys Williams, Con - 353
Cippenham Green:
Lee Pettman, Con - 786
Nick Smith, UKIP - 229
James Swindlehurst, Lab - 1,037
Cippenham Meadows:
Charlie Olsen, Con - 405
Natasa Pantelic, Lab - 1,098
Matthew Taylor, Lib Dem - 427
Colnbrook and Poyle:
Gurdeep Grewal, Lab - 560
Dexter Smith, Con - 643
Elliman:
Sabia Hussain, Lab - 1,261
Benjamin Vincent, Con - 340
Farnham:
Allison Miller-Ross, Con - 473
Maroof Mohammad, Lab - 1,224
Taheira Mughal, Ind - 117
Haymill and Lynch Hill:
Hamzah Ahmed, Lab - 600
Paul Kelly, Con - 896
Niccola Parkes, Lib Dem - 282
Langley Kedermister:
Harpreet Cheema, Labour Party, 977
Josephine Hanney, Lib Dem - 146
Sharon O'Reilly, Ind - 264
Meena Sharma, Con - 746
Langley St. Mary's:
Zaffar Ajaib, Lab - 1,031
Christine Bamigbola, Con - 802
Julian Edmonds, Green - 304
Upton:
Jina Basra, Lab - 1,056
Olivia Dixon, Green - 181
Gurcharan Manku - Con - 862
Rod Parkes, Lib Dem - 145
Wexham Lea:
Harjinder Gahir, Labour - 1,341
Shafait Hussain, Ind - 412
Jasvinder Singh, Con - 200
Ken Wright, Ind - 501
