    • Slough Borough Council local elections: Full results

    Labour tightened its grip on Slough Borough Council as the local elections saw the party win 12 of the 14 seats up for grabs.

    The Conservatives also had a night to forget, winning only two seats and losing both Langley St. Mary's and Upton to Labour.

    While independents and candidates from smaller parties performed well nationally, they had no joy in Slough, with no other parties besides Labour and the Tories taking a single seat.

    See a full list of results below. Candidates in bold were elected.

    Key: Lab - Labour, Con - Conservative, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrat, Green - Green Party, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, INd - Independent.

    Baylis & Stoke:

    David Munkley, Con - 294

    Mohammed Nazir, Lab - 1,720


    Britwell & Northborough:

    Olly Isernia, Ind - 384

    Pavitar Mann, Lab - 1,120

    Sebastian Rysnik, Con - 309

    Central:

    Christine Hulme, Labour, 1,451

    Chandra Muvvala, Con - 515

    Chalvey:

    Ruqayah Begum, Lab - 1,396

    Rhys Williams, Con - 353


    Cippenham Green:

    Lee Pettman, Con - 786

    Nick Smith, UKIP - 229

    James Swindlehurst, Lab - 1,037

    Cippenham Meadows:

    Charlie Olsen, Con - 405

    Natasa Pantelic, Lab - 1,098

    Matthew Taylor, Lib Dem - 427

    Colnbrook and Poyle:

    Gurdeep Grewal, Lab - 560

    Dexter Smith, Con - 643

    Elliman:

    Sabia Hussain, Lab - 1,261

    Benjamin Vincent, Con - 340

    Farnham:

    Allison Miller-Ross, Con - 473

    Maroof Mohammad, Lab - 1,224

    Taheira Mughal, Ind - 117

    Haymill and Lynch Hill:

    Hamzah Ahmed, Lab - 600

    Paul Kelly, Con - 896

    Niccola Parkes, Lib Dem - 282

    Langley Kedermister:

    Harpreet Cheema, Labour Party, 977

    Josephine Hanney, Lib Dem - 146

    Sharon O'Reilly, Ind - 264

    Meena Sharma, Con - 746

    Langley St. Mary's:

    Zaffar Ajaib, Lab - 1,031

    Christine Bamigbola, Con - 802

    Julian Edmonds, Green - 304


    Upton:

    Jina Basra, Lab - 1,056

    Olivia Dixon, Green - 181

    Gurcharan Manku - Con - 862

    Rod Parkes, Lib Dem - 145


    Wexham Lea:

    Harjinder Gahir, Labour - 1,341

    Shafait Hussain, Ind - 412

    Jasvinder Singh, Con - 200

    Ken Wright, Ind - 501

