Firefighters rescue driver following crash in Huntercombe Lane South

05:12PM, Saturday 04 May 2019
Firefighters had to cut a driver out of his car following a crash this afternoon.
Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to Huntercombe Lane South at about 4pm following a collision between a Smart car and a BMW.
The Smart car ended up on its side and firefighters had to cut off the roof to rescue the driver.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
No other people were injured.
