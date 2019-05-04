SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 04
10 °C
Sun, 05
12 °C
Mon, 06
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters rescue driver following crash in Huntercombe Lane South

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters had to cut a driver out of his car following a crash this afternoon.

    Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to Huntercombe Lane South at about 4pm following a collision between a Smart car and a BMW.

    The Smart car ended up on its side and firefighters had to cut off the roof to rescue the driver.

    The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

    No other people were injured.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved