    George Roberts

    Slough man charged with murder in connection with car park stabbing

    Police have charged a man with murder following the Slough car park stabbing.

    Aqib Pervaiz, 26, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, was charged with murder last night in connection to an incident on Wednesday which resulted in the death of Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, 24.

    Mr Mohammed was stabbed in the chest in the car park of Tesco in Wellington Street. He was then taken to hospital, where he died.

    Pervaiz, who was arrested on Thursday, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

