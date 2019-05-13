Free bus journeys for Slough residents this summer

Free bus travel will be on offer for residents to and from the station to Slough Trading Estate until August.

The SMaRT daytime bus journey is only available to residents off peak between 10.05am and 3.55pm, with buses running every 15 minutes.

To access the tickets, residents will need to copy or print a QR code, available on the Slough Borough Council website, which can then be scanned on the bus.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said: “This is a great way to get people using the bus during the off-peak times.

“The bus has unhindered access into and out of the centre of Slough and could be convenient for shopping, attending appointments, getting to The Curve, The Centre or the Ice Arena, or just going to visit friends.

“This route is open to residents of Slough to use and as the council are paying for tickets until the beginning of August there really is no reason not to use it.”

Journeys on the SMaRT buses usually cost £6.

The complimentary tickets will be available until the £30,000 set aside to subsidise the tickets has been spent and equates to around 5,000 bus journeys.

The route is the first phase of a larger project which will eventually extend to Heathrow. During peak hours, use of the SMaRT buses is exclusive to employees of companies who have paid into the service.