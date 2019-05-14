Slough foster carers share their experiences to urge others to sign up

Foster parents across Slough have shared their experiences to encourage others to sign up.

Slough Children’s Services Trust has spoken to some of its carers about what the job involves and the expectations many had before they started fostering as part of Foster Care Fortnight.

Mandy Foley, from Cippenham, has been fostering for eight years and wants people to know you can foster as a single parent.

She said: “I’d mistakenly assumed that I’d be unable to foster as a single parent. How wrong I was! Over eight years I’ve fostered 17 children, whose placements have ranged from one night to more than two years. I’ve had a number of jobs over the years, working in accounts, as a childminder and at a nursery, but fostering is a job that makes you feel proud and is definitely my best one yet!”

Sofia Sattar, from Slough, says that her faith has helped her with the experience.

She said: “I would definitely say my faith as a Muslim has been a key factor, with the sense of community spirit and 'giving back.'

“My current foster child practises a different faith to me and I support her in doing that, with no problems. The best thing about fostering has been having a child join our journey and experience family life.”

Connie James has been fostering for more than 30 years.

“My husband and I still foster in our 60s, which helps keep us young, and while we have good health we feel that we can help many more children. While working for SCST we have been well supported and we feel that they are also part of our large family.”

Teena Wilcock is a fostering advisor with the Trust. She said: “Foster Care Fortnight is a great national campaign, which gives us another opportunity to highlight the fact that there are many children in need of a loving home locally. We’d like to thank our foster carers for telling their stories and hope they inspire others to find out more. And, if you are interested, please get in touch for an informal chat with one of the team.”

Visit www.scstrust.co.uk/fostering for more information. Foster Care Fortnight runs from May 13-26.