Firefighters attend kitchen fire in Slough

A crew from Slough were called to a kitchen fire at Foundry Court in Mill Street at about 3am this morning.

The occupant had been out drinking and put something on to cook but had then fallen asleep.

The crew were at the scene for about half an hour.

The house was heavily smoke logged but there was no fire damage and no one was injured.

Crew manager at Slough fire station, John Ellis said they 'managed to get there in time'.

He warned people not to make the same mistake, he said: "It's not a good idea to come home and put something on to cook after you've had something to drink."