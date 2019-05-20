Slough and Windsor Express series named free weekly newspaper of the year

The Slough and Windsor Express series has been named free weekly newspaper of the year at the regional press awards.

The awards celebrate the best of British regional and local newspaper journalism over the course of 2018, in print, online and across other platforms.

The Express – which prints the Slough and South Bucks Express and the Windsor, Ascot and Eton Express, faced competition from the Camden New Journal, the Islington Tribune, St Helens Star, The Jewish news and the Yellow Advertiser in the free weekly newspaper of the year category.

The Express submitted three editions which included coverage of the Royal Wedding, four pages on the issue of homelessness in the Royal Borough and the bird flu outbreak in Windsor.

Judges said: “The winner’s coverage of two royal weddings and a visit by President Trump put them in the international spotlight. Owned by a charitable trust that puts 80 percent of its profits back into the community it serves.”

Editor James Preston and Group News Editor Grace Witherden, along with senior reporter David Lee attended the award ceremony at the IET, Savoy Place in central London on Friday, May 17.

Editor James Preston said: “We are incredibly proud to win this award after a huge year for news in Slough, Windsor and the surrounding areas. Thank you to all our supporters and our small but dedicated team for all their hard work.”

Visit https://www.societyofeditors.org/ to find out more about the regional press awards.