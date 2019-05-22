Third man charged in connection with Slough KFC car park incident

A third man has been charged in connection with an incident in Slough.

Rehman Anwar, 26, of Crayle Street was charged with counts of Section 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder on Saturday.

The charge is in connection with an incident that took place in a KFC car park off Farnham Road on Tuesday, May 14, when a 21-year-old man suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.

He remains in a serious condition.

Anwar is set to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, June 17.