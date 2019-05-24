Slough man jailed for fraudulent activity in connection with the import of ecstasy

A Slough man has been jailed for six years for fraudulent activity in connection with the import of ecstasy.

In December 2018, the UK Boarder Force intercepted a parcel that was dispatched from Amsterdam. It contained two kilogrammes of ecstasy and was destined for the home of Ricky Marsh from Victoria Road, Slough.

Following a short investigation 35-year-old Marsh was identified, arrested and charged on December 17 2018.

Marsh was found guilty by unanimous jury of one count of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class A drug and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (May 22).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rebecca Cartright the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: Thames Valley Police and our partners will not tolerate and will work tirelessly to combat this level of criminality.

“We will continue to work to disrupt and dismantle groups who see fit to profit from selling class A drugs which have a hugely detrimental impact on our communities.

“This operation is part of our Stronghold campaign which works in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime and exploitation.”