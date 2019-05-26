Fire crews attend quad bike fire in Slough

06:37PM, Sunday 26 May 2019
A quad bike caught fire in Slough today (Sunday).
One fire crew from Langley attended the small vehicle blaze in Rochford Gardens at about 3pm, spending 15 minutes attending to it.
The fire was contained and cordoned off by firefighters, before the council was notified of the quad bike's position so it can remove it.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a man in a supermarket car park in Slough town centre.