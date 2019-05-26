SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 27
18 °C
Tue, 28
16 °C
Wed, 29
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire crews attend quad bike fire in Slough

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A quad bike caught fire in Slough today (Sunday).

    One fire crew from Langley attended the small vehicle blaze in Rochford Gardens at about 3pm, spending 15 minutes attending to it.

    The fire was contained and cordoned off by firefighters, before the council was notified of the quad bike's position so it can remove it. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved