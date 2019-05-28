All lines blocked between London and Slough

05:45PM, Tuesday 28 May 2019
All lines are blocked between London Paddington and Slough.
Great Western Railway Help tweeted the news this evening (Tuesday), citing the reason as a repeat ‘trespass incident’.
⚠️ The lines are now closed again between #LondonPaddington and #Slough because of a repeat trespass incident.— GWR Help (@GWRHelp) May 28, 2019
The new closure comes after lines were closed an hour ago, only to be re-opened shortly afterwards.
Updates to follow.
