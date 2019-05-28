SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 28
17 °C
Wed, 29
16 °C
Thu, 30
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • All lines blocked between London and Slough

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    All lines are blocked between London Paddington and Slough.

    Great Western Railway Help tweeted the news this evening (Tuesday), citing the reason as a repeat ‘trespass incident’.



    The new closure comes after lines were closed an hour ago, only to be re-opened shortly afterwards.

    Updates to follow.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved