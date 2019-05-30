SITE INDEX

    • Fire breaks out in Slough park

    George Roberts

    Fire breaks out in Slough park

    Salt Hill Park

    A fire has broken out at a park in Slough.

    Emergency services are on the scene of Salt Hill Park, in Bath Road.

    According to Slough Borough Council, the fire has broken out in the skate park area.

    People are advised to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the fire.

    More information to follow.

