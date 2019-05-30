Fire breaks out in Slough park

04:32PM, Thursday 30 May 2019
Salt Hill Park
A fire has broken out at a park in Slough.
Emergency services are on the scene of Salt Hill Park, in Bath Road.
According to Slough Borough Council, the fire has broken out in the skate park area.
People are advised to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the fire.
More information to follow.
