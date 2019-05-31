Car fire causes houses to lose power in Iver

08:50AM, Friday 31 May 2019
Fire services were called to a car fire on Swallow Street at 7:45pm last night.
A Volkswagen, that was waiting to be removed after crashing over a week ago, caught fire to an electrical telegraph pole.
The fire caused several neighbouring houses to lose power and the fire service waited for around 90 minutes for the energy company to arrive.
No one was injured during the fire.
