SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 31
20 °C
Sat, 01
25 °C
Sun, 02
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Car fire causes houses to lose power in Iver

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk
    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire services were called to a car fire on Swallow Street at 7:45pm last night.

    A Volkswagen, that was waiting to be removed after crashing over a week ago, caught fire to an electrical telegraph pole.

    The fire caused several neighbouring houses to lose power and the fire service waited for around 90 minutes for the energy company to arrive.

    No one was injured during the fire.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved