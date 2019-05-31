Witness appeal launched after Salt Hill Park fire leaves skate park unusable

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to the skate park in Salt Hill Park after it was set on fire yesterday (Thursday).

Firefighters attended the fire at about 4pm at the park in Bath Road.

Slough Borough Council believes the fire was started deliberately which has now left the skate park and parkour completely unusable.

A spokesman said the surfaces of the skate park were fire resistant so it must have been "hard to set on fire".

A witness appeal has been launched. If you saw anything please call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote crime number: 43190162771