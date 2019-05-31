Man jailed for sexual assault in Slough

A man who sexually assaulted a young woman and showed "no remorse" has been jailed.

Jermaine Moses, of Rectory Road, London, inappropriately touched the victim - a woman in her twenties - in Slough on April 16, 2017.

The 54-year-old was arrested and charged on November 6 2017.

Moses was found guilty by majority jury of one count of sexual assault at Reading Crown Court on Friday, May, 24 in a trial that lasted 10 days.

He was jailed for one year and eight months.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw, of Force CID based at Slough police station, said: “This was a sexually motivated attack on a young woman.

“Throughout the investigation Moses denied any responsibility for his actions and showed no remorse. As a result, the victim had to give evidence and relive the distressing events of this incident.

“I would like to commend and thank her for the bravery and courage she has shown throughout the course of the investigation.

“I would also like to thank those witnesses who came forward and supported officers.

“Thames Valley Police take all reports of this nature seriously and investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”