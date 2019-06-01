SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 01
26 °C
Sun, 02
24 °C
Mon, 03
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire services called to collision on M4

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk
    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire services from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor were called to a single-car crash between junctions five and six on the M4 at 8:30pm last night.

    The driver of a white Citroen collided with a central reservation and sustained a back injury.

    Firefighters were at the scene for about 30 minutes as they worked to free the passenger, who was taken by ambulance to hospital. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved