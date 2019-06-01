Fire services called to collision on M4

09:55AM, Saturday 01 June 2019
Fire services from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor were called to a single-car crash between junctions five and six on the M4 at 8:30pm last night.
The driver of a white Citroen collided with a central reservation and sustained a back injury.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 30 minutes as they worked to free the passenger, who was taken by ambulance to hospital.
