Slough pupils take part in Walk to School week

Children got a surprise visit on their way to school from Living Streets mascot Strider last week during Walk to School Week.

Pupils from Iqra Primary School, Castleview School and the James Elliman Academy were given badges as a reward for walking to the school gates rather than being driven to school in a car.

Salma Malik, home liaison officer at Iqra Primary School, said: “The children absolutely loved seeing the mascot and taking part in Walk to School week.”

Walk to School Week is organised by Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, as part of their National Walking Month campaign which ran throughout May.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: “We hoped to encourage a swap from four wheels for two feet during Walk to School Week and see what difference it makes on children’s health and happiness.

“We also encourage staff, parents and pupils to walk to school not just for one week, but to see how easy it is to plan into the day and walk all the time, every week. We could see big differences that come from small steps, with healthier and happier children to fewer cars outside the school gates