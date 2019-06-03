Lorry crashes into car on M4

Fire services from Slough, Maidenhead and Langley were called to a road traffic collision on the M4 before junctions five and six eastbound at 9:30am this morning.

The driver of a Vauxhall Astra was taken to hospital as a precaution while the driver of the lorry was given first aid on the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a heavy rescue unit from Reading came to assist.