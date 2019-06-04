Firefighters called to head-on collision on Herschel Street

09:48AM, Tuesday 04 June 2019
Slough fire services were called to the scene of a head-on-head collision on Herschel Street, Slough at midnight.
A BMW and an Astra collided into each other and the driver of the Astra was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for a back injury.
Fire services were on the scene for about an hour.
The driver of the BMW had left the scene.
