    • Firefighters called to head-on collision on Herschel Street

    Amy Horsfield

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Slough fire services were called to the scene of a head-on-head collision on Herschel Street, Slough at midnight.

    A BMW and an Astra collided into each other and the driver of the Astra was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for a back injury.

    Fire services were on the scene for about an hour.

    The driver of the BMW had left the scene.

