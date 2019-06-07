Slough woman charged with robbery and drug possession

A woman has been charged with robbery and possession of class A drugs.

Sarah Swabey, of Wordworth Road, Slough, was charged on Friday, May 30.

The charges are in connection with an incident on Thursday, May 30 in Stoke Poges Lane, Slough, when a 16-year-old girl was approached by Swabey, who then attempted to grab her bag and punched her.

The victim's bag was not stolen as witnesses intervened.

The 33-year-old appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday (June 1) and was remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on July 1.