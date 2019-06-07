Slough woman charged with robbery and drug possession

03:45PM, Friday 07 June 2019
A woman has been charged with robbery and possession of class A drugs.
Sarah Swabey, of Wordworth Road, Slough, was charged on Friday, May 30.
The charges are in connection with an incident on Thursday, May 30 in Stoke Poges Lane, Slough, when a 16-year-old girl was approached by Swabey, who then attempted to grab her bag and punched her.
The victim's bag was not stolen as witnesses intervened.
The 33-year-old appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday (June 1) and was remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on July 1.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a man in a supermarket car park in Slough town centre.