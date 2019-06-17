Demolition begins at Montem Leisure Centre

05:32PM, Monday 17 June 2019
Demolition has began at Montem Leisure Centre.
The leisure centre, which officially closed in March, is due to be re-developed into housing with a planning application due to be submitted later this year, according to chief executive of Slough Borough Council Josie Wragg.
The site in Montem Lane has been replaced with an £18.5 million facility called The Centre, which includes two swimming pools, a sports hall, three exercise studios and a 115-station gym.
Josie Wragg tweeted: "Feeling slightly childishly excited to watch the demolition of Montem Leisure Centre from my office window.
"Expected planning application due for much needed housing later in year. #sloughishappening @SloughCouncil"
