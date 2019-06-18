Witness appeal after residential burglary in Langley

A man was hit on the head with a screwdriver and suffered cuts after he found two men inside his house in Langley.

Thames Valley Police has launched a witness appeal following the residential burglary on Wednesday, May 5 at about 5pm.

Two men gained entry to the property in Ditton Road and began to conduct a messy search.

While inside they were disturbed by the victim, a 38-year-old man, who was returning home.

As the men ran from the property, one of them hit the victim on the head with what is believed to be a screwdriver. They then left the scene in a silver Hyundai i30 2010 model with registration plate containing MK14.

The victim suffered a small cut and was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not require further treatment. Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The first offender is described as a white man of slim build between 5ft 8ins and 5ft10ins. He was wearing light coloured clothing with the hood of his top over his head.

The second offender is described as a white man of slim build between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins.

He was wearing a black bandana covering his mouth and nose, a black cap, dark trousers and a black top with a multi coloured design. He is described as having green or blue eyes.

Case investigator Surinder Marway of Slough Local CID said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident or who recognises the descriptions of these offenders to please contact police.

“If you were in the area at this time, you may have seen two men acting suspiciously before or after the incident took place.

“Anybody with any information should contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting reference ‘43190169062’.

“Alternatively reports can be made anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”