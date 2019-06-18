Dog rescued from burning house in Slough

An Alsation dog was rescued from a burning house in Slough today (Tuesday).

At about 2.30pm in Pearl Gardens, three fire crews - two from Slough and one from Langley - spent two and a half hours tackling the blaze in the first floor bedroom of the house.

Crews searched the house and found no people inside, however did rescue an Alsation dog, which was unharmed.

Neighbours called the emergency services as the owner of the mid-terraced property was at work.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to within the one room, which was severely damaged by smoke and fire.

They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one main jet.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A fire investigation officer remains on the scene.