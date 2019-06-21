Pair jailed for stealing cars in Slough

Two men have been jailed for stealing cars in Slough.

Domantas Motiejunas, 33, of Railway Street, Gillingham, Kent and Arturas Baltusaitis, 23, of Woodlands Road, Ilford, London were jailed for eight months each following a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, June 14.

On Saturday, March, 2, at around 1.35am a car was stolen from a property in St Paul’s Avenue and at 1.45am another was stolen from a property in The Frithe.

Motiejunas and Baltusaitis both plead guilty to the offence.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Richard Whitehouse, based at Slough police station, said: “Thanks to the quick response from officers, Matiejunas and Baltrusatis were arrested shortly after the vehicles were taken.

“We do not tolerate this behaviour and take all reports of theft seriously, and will work to bring offenders to justice.”