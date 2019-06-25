Drivers urged to avoid Albert Street due to two crashes

04:32PM, Tuesday 25 June 2019
Drivers are being urged to avoid a road in Slough due to two collisions in the area.
Slough Borough Council tweeted that congestion is expected following crashes in Albert Street and the Albert Street junction with Windsor Road.
Emergency services are on the scene.
TRAFFIC: There has been two collisions very close together on Albert Street and Albert Street junction with Windsor Road. Please avoid the area. Congestion is expected. Emergency services are dealing.— SBC (@SloughCouncil) June 25, 2019
