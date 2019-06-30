Advertising board catches fire at Slough train station

Firefighters attended Slough train station late last night (Saturday) after an advertising board went up in flames.

The blaze - which is being investigated by the British Transport Police - happened at about 11.30pm.

Crews have returned from the fire at #Slough railway station. Once the trains were stopped, we were able to isolate the electricity in the over head line equipment via @networkrail. We then used hose reels to extinguished the blaze and make safe. @RBFRSofficial pic.twitter.com/0JDEPOvNSz — Slough Fire Station (@SloughFS) June 30, 2019

Two crews from Slough fire station attended and spent about two hours at the scene.

Before crews could put the fire out, they had to work alongside Network Rail to stop trains passing and isolate the electricity in the overhead line equipment.

They then extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

The station was fully evacuated and no people were injured.

National Rail tweeted at 1am to say that 'all lines have reopened' following the fire.