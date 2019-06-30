SITE INDEX

    • Advertising board catches fire at Slough train station

    Advertising board catches fire at Slough fire station

    Photo from Slough Fire Station Twitter (@SloughFS)

    Firefighters attended Slough train station late last night (Saturday) after an advertising board went up in flames. 

    The blaze - which is being investigated by the British Transport Police - happened at about 11.30pm. 

    Two crews from Slough fire station attended and spent about two hours at the scene. 

    Before crews could put the fire out, they had to work alongside Network Rail to stop trains passing and isolate the electricity in the overhead line equipment. 

    They then extinguished the fire using a hose reel. 

    The station was fully evacuated and no people were injured. 

    National Rail tweeted at 1am to say that 'all lines have reopened' following the fire. 

