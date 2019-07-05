Slough drivers warned after bus lane cameras go live

Drivers have been warned after more than 5,000 people were caught driving in Slough bus lanes.

Warning letters have been sent to 5,253 car owners who were caught in bus lanes in London Road, Bath Road and Farnham Road, in the two-week period before the enforcement cameras went live.

At its peak during the warning period, between 16 May and 30 May,there were as many as 700 cars a day using the bus lanes which were also monitored by staff.

Bus lanes only permit use by buses, taxis, motorbike and cyclists during restricted times.

The introduction of the Mass Rapid Transport scheme aims to give those who are using public transport a more reliable journey by keeping public transport lanes free at peak times.

Slough town centre is also set to be included in the scheme.

Now the warning period is over motorists caught in the bus lanes will be fined £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Councillor Rob Anderson, cabinet member for transport and environmental services said: “The aim is to keep the lanes free to allow commuters choosing public transport to have a reliable journey which does not happen if the bus lane is blocked full of other vehicles.

“Whilst bus lanes will enable cyclists, taxis and motorcycles to use these lanes, it will also assist in changing behaviours and reduce cars on the network as we are promoting alternative sustainable modes of transport.”

The cameras started to become operational from 31 May, 2019.