Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Slough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Slough and remains in police custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following an attempted murder.

Today at around 7.55am, Thames Valley Police were called to Albert Street.

A man in his twenties was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Shelly Squire based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and we are trying to establish exactly what has happened.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A scene watch is in place and the community will see an increased police presence, this is so we can continue the investigation and carry out further enquiries.

“If anyone saw what happened or has information which could be linked to this investigation, please get in touch.

“You can talk to an officer in the area, call the Thames Valley police non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference 385 (6/7) or make a report online.

“You can also make a report by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”