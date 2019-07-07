Slough man charged with grievous bodily harm

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Charles Dowell, aged 34 of Beechwood Gardens, Slough, was charged today with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent after being arrested yesterday.

The charge is in connection with an incident yesterday in Albert Street, Slough, when a man was found with stab wounds.

The victim, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Dowell has been remanded in custody and is due at Slough Magistrates Court tomorrow.